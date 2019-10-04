|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bridgeport
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hartford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hershey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Providence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WB/Scranton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Rochester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Belleville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laval
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|San Antonio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rockford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Texas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Bakersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ontario
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Cleveland 3, Laval 2
Iowa 3, Rockford 2
San Antonio 2, Manitoba 1
Tucson 2, Texas 0
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
