All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bridgeport 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Providence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Springfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3 Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Rochester 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Syracuse 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Binghamton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Belleville 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 Laval 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 San Antonio 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Milwaukee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Texas 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 0 Stockton 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Tucson 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 Bakersfield 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Colorado 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Cleveland 3, Laval 2

Iowa 3, Rockford 2

San Antonio 2, Manitoba 1

Tucson 2, Texas 0

Stockton 5, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1

Ontario 5, San Jose 0

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Laval 1

Toronto 4, Belleville 1

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

