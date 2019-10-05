|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Providence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Hartford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3
|WB/Scranton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Hershey
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Lehigh Valley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bridgeport
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Rochester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Utica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Belleville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Laval
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|San Antonio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Rapids
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rockford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Texas
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Stockton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Tucson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Bakersfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Cleveland 3, Laval 2
Iowa 3, Rockford 2
San Antonio 2, Manitoba 1
Tucson 2, Texas 0
Stockton 5, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1
Ontario 5, San Jose 0
Cleveland 4, Laval 1
Toronto 4, Belleville 1
Hartford 5, Charlotte 3
WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 3
Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 1
Utica 4, Binghamton 3
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
