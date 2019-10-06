|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Providence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|WB/Scranton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Springfield
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Bridgeport
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|9
|Hershey
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Lehigh Valley
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Toronto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Rochester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Utica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Binghamton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Belleville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Laval
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5
|Iowa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|San Antonio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Manitoba
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8
|Texas
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Stockton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|4
|Bakersfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Tucson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Colorado
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Iowa 3, Rockford 2
San Antonio 2, Manitoba 1
Tucson 2, Texas 0
Stockton 5, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1
Ontario 5, San Jose 0
Cleveland 4, Laval 1
Toronto 4, Belleville 1
Hartford 5, Charlotte 3
WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 3
Providence 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 1
Utica 4, Binghamton 3
Grand Rapids 8, Chicago 5
Manitoba 5, Texas 3
Stockton 4, Colorado 2
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2, OT
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Charlotte 4, Springfield 2
Milwaukee at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
