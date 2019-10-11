Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

October 11, 2019 10:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 1
Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
Bridgeport 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 11
Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 7
Charlotte 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 11
Springfield 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7
Hershey 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3
Rochester 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3
Cleveland 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 5
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Binghamton 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Belleville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 6
Laval 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Antonio 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3
Iowa 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4
Milwaukee 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9
Manitoba 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 8
Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Texas 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7
Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 11
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 2
Stockton 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 4
Bakersfield 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 5
Colorado 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 8, Chicago 5

Manitoba 5, Texas 3

Advertisement

Stockton 4, Colorado 2

Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Charlotte 4, Springfield 2

Iowa 5, Milwaukee 2

San Antonio 5, Tucson 2

Providence 2, Hershey 1, OT

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 2, Belleville 1

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2

Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 2, Cleveland 1

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 2, Springfield 1

San Antonio 3, Chicago 0

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Toronto 3, Manitoba 2

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched