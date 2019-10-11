|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|1
|Hartford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Bridgeport
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|8
|11
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|WB/Scranton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Charlotte
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|11
|Springfield
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Hershey
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|3
|Rochester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|3
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Utica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Belleville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Laval
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|3
|Iowa
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|8
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Grand Rapids
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Manitoba
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|8
|Texas
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|12
|Rockford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Stockton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|4
|Bakersfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|San Jose
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Colorado
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Grand Rapids 8, Chicago 5
Manitoba 5, Texas 3
Stockton 4, Colorado 2
Ontario 3, Bakersfield 2, OT
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Charlotte 4, Springfield 2
Iowa 5, Milwaukee 2
San Antonio 5, Tucson 2
Providence 2, Hershey 1, OT
Binghamton 2, Belleville 1
Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2
Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 1
Syracuse 2, Cleveland 1
Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1
Rochester 2, Springfield 1
Iowa 5, Texas 4, SO
San Antonio 3, Chicago 0
Toronto 3, Manitoba 2
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Laval at Rockford, 2 p.m.
