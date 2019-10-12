Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

October 12, 2019 8:38 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 1
Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
Charlotte 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12
Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 15
Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 7
Springfield 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 7
Hershey 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 3
Rochester 2 2 0 0 0 4 5 3
Cleveland 3 2 1 0 0 4 8 5
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Binghamton 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Belleville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 6
Laval 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Antonio 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 3
Iowa 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 8
Milwaukee 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9
Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 12
Texas 3 0 2 0 1 1 7 12
Rockford 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 11
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 6
Stockton 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 4
Bakersfield 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
San Jose 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5
Colorado 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 12
San Diego 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 7

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 2, Belleville 1

Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 2

Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 2, Cleveland 1

Lehigh Valley 4, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 2, Springfield 1

Iowa 5, Texas 4, SO

San Antonio 3, Chicago 0

Toronto 3, Manitoba 2

Colorado 4, Ontario 3, OT

San Jose 5, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Manitoba 0

Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 1

Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

