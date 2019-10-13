Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

October 13, 2019 10:08 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 7
Providence 3 3 0 0 0 6 8 3
Charlotte 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12
Lehigh Valley 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 8
Hershey 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 9
WB/Scranton 3 1 1 1 0 3 8 11
Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 15
Springfield 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 10
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 3
Syracuse 3 2 0 1 0 5 10 7
Utica 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6
Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6
Cleveland 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 11
Binghamton 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10
Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 10
Laval 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Antonio 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 5
Iowa 4 3 0 0 1 7 14 10
Milwaukee 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8
Grand Rapids 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 11
Texas 4 1 2 0 1 3 9 13
Chicago 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12
Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 12
Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 7
Ontario 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14
Tucson 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7
Bakersfield 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4
San Jose 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Colorado 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 12
San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Iowa 5, Texas 4, SO

San Antonio 3, Chicago 0

Toronto 3, Manitoba 2

Colorado 4, Ontario 3, OT

San Jose 5, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Manitoba 0

Charlotte 4, Bridgeport 1

Belleville 5, Binghamton 4, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Rockford 2

Milwaukee 4, Laval 2

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3, OT

Providence 3, Rochester 2

Utica 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Hartford 3, Springfield 1

Chicago 2, San Antonio 1, SO

Texas 2, Iowa 1, SO

Stockton 5, San Diego 3

Tucson 8, Ontario 2

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

