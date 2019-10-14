|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
|10
|Providence
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10
|8
|Hershey
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|10
|Charlotte
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Springfield
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|14
|12
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|8
|Bridgeport
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|15
|WB/Scranton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|16
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|3
|Rochester
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10
|8
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|10
|7
|Utica
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|11
|Binghamton
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|Belleville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Laval
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|11
|5
|Iowa
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
|10
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Grand Rapids
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|11
|Texas
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|9
|13
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|12
|Manitoba
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|12
|Rockford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|7
|Ontario
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Tucson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|San Jose
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Bakersfield
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|8
|Colorado
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|12
|San Diego
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Chicago 2, San Antonio 1, SO
Texas 2, Iowa 1, SO
Stockton 5, San Diego 3
Tucson 8, Ontario 2
Rochester 3, Hartford 2, SO
Springfield 5, Providence 2
San Jose 4, Bakersfield 3
Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1
Laval at Rockford, 2 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
