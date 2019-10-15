All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 4 3 0 0 1 7 14 10 Providence 4 3 1 0 0 6 10 8 Hershey 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 10 Charlotte 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12 Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 12 Lehigh Valley 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 8 Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 15 WB/Scranton 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 16 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 3 Rochester 4 3 1 0 0 6 10 8 Syracuse 3 2 0 1 0 5 10 7 Utica 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Cleveland 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 11 Binghamton 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10 Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 10 Laval 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Antonio 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 5 Iowa 4 3 0 0 1 7 14 10 Milwaukee 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8 Grand Rapids 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 11 Texas 4 1 2 0 1 3 9 13 Chicago 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12 Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 12 Rockford 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 10 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 7 Ontario 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14 Tucson 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7 San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 9 Bakersfield 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 8 Colorado 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 12 San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Laval 3, Rockford 1

Tuesday’s Games

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

