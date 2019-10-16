Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

October 16, 2019 10:01 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 4 3 0 0 1 7 14 10
Providence 5 3 1 0 1 7 14 13
Hershey 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 14
WB/Scranton 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 19
Charlotte 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 12
Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 14 12
Lehigh Valley 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 8
Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 15
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 6
Utica 3 3 0 0 0 6 14 8
Rochester 4 3 1 0 0 6 10 8
Syracuse 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 13
Cleveland 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 11
Laval 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 16
Binghamton 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 15
Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Antonio 4 3 0 0 1 7 11 5
Iowa 4 3 0 0 1 7 14 10
Milwaukee 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 8
Grand Rapids 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 11
Texas 4 1 2 0 1 3 9 13
Chicago 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 12
Manitoba 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 12
Rockford 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 10
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 13
Ontario 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14
Bakersfield 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 10
Tucson 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7
San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 9
Colorado 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 12
San Diego 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Laval 3, Rockford 1

Tuesday’s Games

Bakersfield 6, Stockton 2

Wednesday’s Games

Laval 5, Providence 4, SO

Toronto 4, Hershey 3

Utica 6, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 3

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

