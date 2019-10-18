|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|15
|10
|Providence
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|14
|13
|Hershey
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|21
|15
|Lehigh Valley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|9
|WB/Scranton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|19
|Charlotte
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|15
|20
|Springfield
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|14
|13
|Bridgeport
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|15
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Toronto
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|6
|Rochester
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|13
|12
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|14
|Syracuse
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|13
|Laval
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|16
|Binghamton
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|13
|19
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|15
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Antonio
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|11
|5
|Iowa
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|14
|10
|Milwaukee
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|8
|Grand Rapids
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|11
|Texas
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|9
|13
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|12
|Manitoba
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|12
|Rockford
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|13
|Ontario
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Bakersfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|10
|Tucson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|San Jose
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Colorado
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|12
|San Diego
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Bakersfield 6, Stockton 2
Laval 5, Providence 4, SO
Toronto 4, Hershey 3
Utica 6, Syracuse 2
WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 3
Hershey 5, Belleville 1
Utica 8, Charlotte 2
Cleveland 4, Rochester 3, SO
Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 1
Hartford 1, Springfield 0
Providence at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
