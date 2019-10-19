Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AHL At A Glance

October 19, 2019 6:37 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 5 4 0 0 1 9 15 10
Providence 6 3 2 0 1 7 16 16
Hershey 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 15
Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 9
WB/Scranton 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 19
Charlotte 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 20
Springfield 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 13
Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 15
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 6
Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 22 10
Rochester 5 3 1 0 1 7 13 12
Cleveland 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 16
Laval 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
Syracuse 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 13
Binghamton 5 1 3 1 0 3 13 19
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 5 4 0 0 1 9 20 14
San Antonio 5 3 0 1 1 8 14 9
Milwaukee 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 11
Grand Rapids 4 2 1 0 1 5 16 15
Texas 5 2 2 0 1 5 13 16
Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 12
Chicago 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15
Manitoba 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 18
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 14
Tucson 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 10
Ontario 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14
Bakersfield 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 10
San Jose 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 9
Colorado 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 14
San Diego 4 0 4 0 0 0 6 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Hershey 5, Belleville 1

Utica 8, Charlotte 2

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3, SO

Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 1

Hartford 1, Springfield 0

Laval 3, Providence 2

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, SO

Iowa 6, Manitoba 4

Rockford 3, Chicago 2

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO

Tucson 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Stockton 5, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 0

Ontario at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

