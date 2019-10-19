All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 5 4 0 0 1 9 15 10 Providence 6 3 2 0 1 7 16 16 Hershey 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 15 Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 9 WB/Scranton 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 19 Charlotte 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 20 Springfield 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 13 Bridgeport 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 15 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 5 5 0 0 0 10 17 6 Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 22 10 Rochester 5 3 1 0 1 7 13 12 Cleveland 6 3 3 0 0 6 15 16 Laval 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18 Syracuse 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 13 Binghamton 5 1 3 1 0 3 13 19 Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 15 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 5 4 0 0 1 9 20 14 San Antonio 5 3 0 1 1 8 14 9 Milwaukee 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 11 Grand Rapids 4 2 1 0 1 5 16 15 Texas 5 2 2 0 1 5 13 16 Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 12 Chicago 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 15 Manitoba 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 18 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 14 Ontario 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 16 Tucson 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 10 Bakersfield 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 10 San Jose 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 14 Colorado 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 14 San Diego 4 0 4 0 0 0 6 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Hershey 5, Belleville 1

Utica 8, Charlotte 2

Cleveland 4, Rochester 3, SO

Lehigh Valley 4, Binghamton 1

Hartford 1, Springfield 0

Laval 3, Providence 2

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, SO

Iowa 6, Manitoba 4

Rockford 3, Chicago 2

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO

Tucson 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Stockton 5, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 0

Ontario 5, San Jose 2

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Laval, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Providence at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

