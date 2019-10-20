Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

October 20, 2019 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 6 5 0 0 1 11 19 13
Providence 7 4 2 0 1 9 23 20
Hershey 7 4 2 1 0 9 25 17
WB/Scranton 6 3 2 1 0 7 17 21
Lehigh Valley 5 2 1 1 1 6 14 13
Charlotte 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 23
Springfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 16
Bridgeport 5 1 2 1 1 4 11 18
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 11
Utica 5 5 0 0 0 10 29 11
Rochester 6 3 2 0 1 7 14 19
Cleveland 7 3 3 0 1 7 20 22
Laval 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 22
Syracuse 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 20
Binghamton 6 1 3 2 0 4 16 23
Belleville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 16
San Antonio 6 3 1 1 1 8 16 13
Milwaukee 6 2 1 1 2 7 16 17
Texas 6 3 2 0 1 7 16 16
Grand Rapids 5 2 2 0 1 5 16 18
Chicago 6 2 3 1 0 5 14 20
Rockford 5 2 3 0 0 4 11 14
Manitoba 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 22
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 17
Tucson 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 12
Ontario 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 16
Colorado 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 16
Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 14
San Jose 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 14
San Diego 4 0 4 0 0 0 6 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, SO

Iowa 6, Manitoba 4

Advertisement

Rockford 3, Chicago 2

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO

Tucson 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Stockton 5, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 0

Ontario 5, San Jose 2

Charlotte 7, Syracuse 3

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Hershey 4, Laval 2

Iowa 4, Manitoba 2

Providence 7, Belleville 4

Utica 7, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 2, SO

Hartford 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Springfield 4, Lehigh Valley 3, SO

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 0

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3

Tucson 4, San Antonio 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, SO

Toronto 6, Cleveland 5, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska