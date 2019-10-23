Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

October 23, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 6 5 0 0 1 11 19 13
Providence 8 5 2 0 1 11 27 20
Hershey 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 22
WB/Scranton 6 3 2 1 0 7 17 21
Lehigh Valley 5 2 1 1 1 6 14 13
Charlotte 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 23
Springfield 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 16
Bridgeport 6 1 3 1 1 4 11 22
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 6 6 0 0 0 12 23 11
Utica 5 5 0 0 0 10 29 11
Rochester 7 4 2 0 1 9 19 20
Cleveland 7 3 3 0 1 7 20 22
Laval 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 22
Syracuse 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 20
Binghamton 6 1 3 2 0 4 16 23
Belleville 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 16
San Antonio 6 3 1 1 1 8 16 13
Milwaukee 6 2 1 1 2 7 16 17
Chicago 7 3 3 1 0 7 17 22
Texas 7 3 3 0 1 7 18 19
Grand Rapids 5 2 2 0 1 5 16 18
Rockford 5 2 3 0 0 4 11 14
Manitoba 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 22
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 17
Tucson 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 12
Ontario 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 16
Colorado 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 16
Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 14
San Jose 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 14
San Diego 4 0 4 0 0 0 6 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Providence 4, Bridgeport 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago 3, Texas 2

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester 5, Hershey 1

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

