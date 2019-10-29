Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

October 29, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 9 8 0 0 1 17 27 16
Springfield 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 24
Providence 10 5 3 0 2 12 32 27
Hershey 9 4 3 1 1 10 27 24
Lehigh Valley 7 3 1 1 2 9 19 18
WB/Scranton 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 34
Charlotte 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 28
Bridgeport 9 1 5 2 1 5 17 35
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 7 7 0 0 0 14 36 13
Toronto 8 6 0 2 0 14 28 18
Rochester 9 5 2 1 1 12 27 28
Cleveland 9 5 3 0 1 11 32 23
Laval 10 4 5 1 0 9 24 29
Syracuse 7 3 2 2 0 8 25 30
Binghamton 9 3 4 2 0 8 24 31
Belleville 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 8 5 1 1 1 12 26 21
Grand Rapids 8 5 2 0 1 11 29 23
San Antonio 8 4 1 2 1 11 25 21
Milwaukee 9 4 2 1 2 11 24 23
Chicago 8 4 3 1 0 9 21 22
Texas 10 3 5 0 2 8 25 33
Rockford 7 2 5 0 0 4 12 26
Manitoba 8 1 7 0 0 2 15 30
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 23
Ontario 8 6 1 1 0 13 29 21
Tucson 7 6 1 0 0 12 25 14
Colorado 7 4 3 0 0 8 18 22
Bakersfield 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 24
San Jose 6 3 3 0 0 6 17 18
San Diego 6 0 6 0 0 0 10 26

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 4, Manitoba 0

Ontario 3, San Diego 2

San Jose 4, Colorado 0

Tucson 2, Iowa 1, OT

Stockton 6, Bakersfield 3

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 2, Bridgeport 1, OT

Belleville 4, Providence 3

Syracuse 4, Toronto 3, OT

Springfield 2, Rochester 1, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bakersfield at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

