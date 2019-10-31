Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

October 31, 2019 12:57 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 10 8 1 0 1 17 28 20
Providence 11 6 3 0 2 14 36 30
Springfield 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 24
Hershey 9 4 3 1 1 10 27 24
Lehigh Valley 7 3 1 1 2 9 19 18
WB/Scranton 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 34
Charlotte 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 28
Bridgeport 9 1 5 2 1 5 17 35
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 8 8 0 0 0 16 39 14
Toronto 8 6 0 2 0 14 28 18
Rochester 10 5 3 1 1 12 30 32
Cleveland 9 5 3 0 1 11 32 23
Laval 11 5 5 1 0 11 28 30
Syracuse 7 3 2 2 0 8 25 30
Binghamton 10 3 5 2 0 8 25 34
Belleville 8 3 5 0 0 6 22 32
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 9 6 1 1 1 14 30 24
Chicago 10 6 3 1 0 13 26 23
Grand Rapids 9 5 2 1 1 12 32 27
San Antonio 9 4 2 2 1 11 27 27
Milwaukee 9 4 2 1 2 11 24 23
Texas 10 3 5 0 2 8 25 33
Rockford 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 28
Manitoba 8 1 7 0 0 2 15 30
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 8 6 1 0 1 13 33 23
Ontario 8 6 1 1 0 13 29 21
Tucson 9 6 3 0 0 12 26 19
San Jose 7 4 3 0 0 8 22 18
Colorado 7 4 3 0 0 8 18 22
Bakersfield 9 3 5 1 0 7 23 29
San Diego 6 0 6 0 0 0 10 26

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Texas 2

Chicago 2, Tucson 1

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 5, Bakersfield 0

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 3, OT

Laval 4, Hartford 1

Utica 3, Binghamton 1

Providence 4, Rochester 3

Rockford 6, San Antonio 2

Chicago 3, Tucson 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR