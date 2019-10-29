Listen Live Sports

Al Bianchi, 76ers player and NBA coach, exec, dies at 87

October 29, 2019 10:37 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Al Bianchi, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and was later an NBA coach and executive, has died. He was 87.

The New York Knicks said Bianchi died in Arizona of natural causes. He was the team’s general manager from 1987-91, signing future All-Star John Starks.

Bianchi was an original member of the 76ers, starting his 10-year career with the Syracuse Nationals in 1956-57 and remaining with the team following its move to Philadelphia.

He spent two seasons as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics before moving over to the ABA, where he was the Coach of the Year in 1970-71 with the Virginia Squires. Bianchi also had two stints as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and one season with Chicago.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

