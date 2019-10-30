Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Alabama offers reward for missing stepdaughter of UFC star

October 30, 2019 3:17 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the missing stepdaughter of Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight Walt Harris.

The governor’s office announced the reward Wednesday for information about 19-year-old Aniah Haley Blanchard.

A statement says the money is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Police initially said there wasn’t any indication of foul play but now say it’s possible.

The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen a week ago in Auburn, and police later found her damaged car at an apartment complex in Montgomery about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away.

Auburn police on Monday released video showing her in a store the day she was last seen.

Harris and other relatives have issued pleas for information about her whereabouts.

