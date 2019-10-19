Listen Live Sports

Alabama’s Tagovailoa leaves game with ankle injury

October 19, 2019 11:19 pm
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left in the first half against Tennessee with an ankle injury.

Tagovailoa walked off the field and was taken to the sideline medical tent during the second quarter Saturday night. The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up then was escorted to the locker room while Mac Jones took his place and started the second half.

ESPN reported that he was not expected to return to the game. Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer also was hurt in the first half.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told ESPN Tagovailoa twisted an ankle and that he wasn’t sure of the quarterback’s status for the second half.

Tagovailoa called a timeout just before the play clock ran out after a sack and walked to the sideline.

He was 11 of 12 for 155 before the injury. Tagovailoa did throw an interception on first-and-goal from the 2 when he tried to force the ball while scrambling.

