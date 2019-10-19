Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alli’s equalizer gives Spurs 1-1 draw against Watford

October 19, 2019 12:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Dele Alli scored a late equalizer on Saturday as Tottenham narrowly avoided another humbling loss, salvaging a 1-1 home draw against last-place Watford in the Premier League.

Watford looked headed for its first league win of the season after Abdoulaye Doucoure put the visitors ahead in the sixth minute and Tottenham once again looked short of inspiration as it struggled to find a response.

But Alli scored his first goal for Spurs since January in the 86th minute, capitalizing on a goalkeeping mistake by Ben Foster. Alli beat Foster to a ball in an aerial duel and slotted the ball into the net with his second touch.

There was huge confusion in the stadium, though, as VAR checked for a possible handball by Alli, and the big screens then flashed a message that the goal had been disallowed. However, the referee pointed to the spot and the goal stood.

Advertisement

It saved Spurs from a third straight loss in all competitions, following the embarrassing 7-2 rout by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the international break.

        Copy: Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

However, this latest setback still puts more pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Tottenham near midtable and losing more ground to its top-four rivals.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|19 Govies Give Back
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska