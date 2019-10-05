Listen Live Sports

Allison scores in overtime as Ohio edges Buffalo 21-20

October 5, 2019 7:13 pm
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — O’Shaan Allison scored in overtime and Louie Zervos won it with the extra point as Ohio defeated Buffalo 21-20 on Saturday.

Buffalo had first possession in overtime and quarterback Kyle Vantrease scored on a 3-yard run. However, freshman kicker Jackson Baltar missed the extra point. Baltar also missed both of his field-goal attempts.

The Bobcats (2-3, 1-0 Mid-American) gave the ball to Allison on all five of their plays in overtime. His touchdown covered the last five yards, giving him 96 yards for the game.

Buffalo led 7-0 at halftime and the game was tied at 7 heading to the fourth quarter.

Buffalo went ahead 14-7 on a 34-yard TD pass from Vantrease to Antonio Nunn in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Ohio tied it on a 1-yard run by Allison with 10:39 remaining. Both teams missed a field goal later in the period.

Kevin Marks had a game-high 112 yards on the ground for the Bulls (2-4, 0-2).

