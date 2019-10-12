Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American teenager Coco Gauff reaches WTA final for 1st time

October 12, 2019 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LINZ, Austria (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to her first WTA final by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday at the Upper Austria Ladies.

The 15-year-old Gauff saved nine of 10 break points against her German opponent.

Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, on Friday became the youngest woman to make the semifinals of a WTA tournament since Nicole Vaidisova won Tashkent in 2004. She did so with a straight-sets victory over the eighth-ranked Kiki Bertens.

Lucky loser Gauff faces 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final. The Latvian saved three match points to beat eighth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Advertisement

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched