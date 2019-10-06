Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (42) 5-0 1602 1 2. Clemson (20) 5-0 1531 2 3. Georgia 5-0 1459 3 4. Ohio State (3) 6-0 1422 5 5. Oklahoma 5-0 1378 4 6. LSU 5-0 1364 6 7. Florida 6-0 1218 8 8. Wisconsin 5-0 1164 9 9. Penn State 5-0 1051 11 10. Notre Dame 4-1 1033 10 11. Texas 4-1 971 12 12. Auburn 5-1 929 7 13. Oregon 4-1 866 13 14. Boise State 5-0 732 15 15. Utah 4-1 655 17 16. Michigan 4-1 648 18 17. Wake Forest 5-0 498 20 18. Iowa 4-1 441 14 19. Virginia 4-1 345 22 20. Memphis 5-0 318 23 21. Texas A&M 3-2 306 21 22. SMU 6-0 246 NR 23. Baylor 5-0 234 NR 24. Arizona State 4-1 228 NR 25. Minnesota 5-0 131 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74; Washington 72; Appalachian State 49; Michigan State 41; Tulane 36; California 17; Hawaii 13; Arizona 13; Central Florida 11; Washington State 9; Navy 8; Texas Christian 5; Mississippi State 3; San Diego State 2; Temple 1; Army 1.

