The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

October 6, 2019 2:44 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (42) 5-0 1602 1
2. Clemson (20) 5-0 1531 2
3. Georgia 5-0 1459 3
4. Ohio State (3) 6-0 1422 5
5. Oklahoma 5-0 1378 4
6. LSU 5-0 1364 6
7. Florida 6-0 1218 8
8. Wisconsin 5-0 1164 9
9. Penn State 5-0 1051 11
10. Notre Dame 4-1 1033 10
11. Texas 4-1 971 12
12. Auburn 5-1 929 7
13. Oregon 4-1 866 13
14. Boise State 5-0 732 15
15. Utah 4-1 655 17
16. Michigan 4-1 648 18
17. Wake Forest 5-0 498 20
18. Iowa 4-1 441 14
19. Virginia 4-1 345 22
20. Memphis 5-0 318 23
21. Texas A&M 3-2 306 21
22. SMU 6-0 246 NR
23. Baylor 5-0 234 NR
24. Arizona State 4-1 228 NR
25. Minnesota 5-0 131 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74; Washington 72; Appalachian State 49; Michigan State 41; Tulane 36; California 17; Hawaii 13; Arizona 13; Central Florida 11; Washington State 9; Navy 8; Texas Christian 5; Mississippi State 3; San Diego State 2; Temple 1; Army 1.

