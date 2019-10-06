Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 5, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (42)
|5-0
|1602
|1
|2. Clemson (20)
|5-0
|1531
|2
|3. Georgia
|5-0
|1459
|3
|4. Ohio State (3)
|6-0
|1422
|5
|5. Oklahoma
|5-0
|1378
|4
|6. LSU
|5-0
|1364
|6
|7. Florida
|6-0
|1218
|8
|8. Wisconsin
|5-0
|1164
|9
|9. Penn State
|5-0
|1051
|11
|10. Notre Dame
|4-1
|1033
|10
|11. Texas
|4-1
|971
|12
|12. Auburn
|5-1
|929
|7
|13. Oregon
|4-1
|866
|13
|14. Boise State
|5-0
|732
|15
|15. Utah
|4-1
|655
|17
|16. Michigan
|4-1
|648
|18
|17. Wake Forest
|5-0
|498
|20
|18. Iowa
|4-1
|441
|14
|19. Virginia
|4-1
|345
|22
|20. Memphis
|5-0
|318
|23
|21. Texas A&M
|3-2
|306
|21
|22. SMU
|6-0
|246
|NR
|23. Baylor
|5-0
|234
|NR
|24. Arizona State
|4-1
|228
|NR
|25. Minnesota
|5-0
|131
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74; Washington 72; Appalachian State 49; Michigan State 41; Tulane 36; California 17; Hawaii 13; Arizona 13; Central Florida 11; Washington State 9; Navy 8; Texas Christian 5; Mississippi State 3; San Diego State 2; Temple 1; Army 1.
