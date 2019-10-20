Listen Live Sports

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

October 20, 2019 2:13 pm
 
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (44) 7-0 1602 1
2. Clemson (10) 7-0 1511 2
3. LSU (3) 7-0 1486 3
4. Ohio State (8) 7-0 1461 4
5. Oklahoma 7-0 1408 5
6. Penn State 7-0 1283 7
7. Notre Dame 5-1 1160 8
8. Florida 7-1 1151 9
9. Georgia 6-1 1099 10
10. Auburn 6-1 1071 11
11. Oregon 6-1 1011 12
12. Utah 6-1 858 14
13. Wisconsin 6-1 824 6
14. Baylor 7-0 730 18
15. Texas 5-2 722 15
16. Minnesota 7-0 631 20
17. SMU 7-0 609 19
18. Cincinnati 6-1 461 21
19. Iowa 5-2 373 22
20. Michigan 5-2 369 16
21. Boise State 6-1 308 13
22. Appalachian State 6-0 300 24
23. Wake Forest 6-1 181
24. Arizona State 5-2 131 17
25. Memphis 6-1 101

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 83; Virginia 61; San Diego State 45; Navy 24; Pittsburgh 18; Washington 16; Tulane 8; Texas A&M 8; Louisiana Tech 7; Central Florida 6; Temple 3; Virginia Tech 2; Utah State 1; Alabama-Birmingham 1; Indiana 1.

