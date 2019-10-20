Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (44) 7-0 1602 1 2. Clemson (10) 7-0 1511 2 3. LSU (3) 7-0 1486 3 4. Ohio State (8) 7-0 1461 4 5. Oklahoma 7-0 1408 5 6. Penn State 7-0 1283 7 7. Notre Dame 5-1 1160 8 8. Florida 7-1 1151 9 9. Georgia 6-1 1099 10 10. Auburn 6-1 1071 11 11. Oregon 6-1 1011 12 12. Utah 6-1 858 14 13. Wisconsin 6-1 824 6 14. Baylor 7-0 730 18 15. Texas 5-2 722 15 16. Minnesota 7-0 631 20 17. SMU 7-0 609 19 18. Cincinnati 6-1 461 21 19. Iowa 5-2 373 22 20. Michigan 5-2 369 16 21. Boise State 6-1 308 13 22. Appalachian State 6-0 300 24 23. Wake Forest 6-1 181 — 24. Arizona State 5-2 131 17 25. Memphis 6-1 101 —

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 83; Virginia 61; San Diego State 45; Navy 24; Pittsburgh 18; Washington 16; Tulane 8; Texas A&M 8; Louisiana Tech 7; Central Florida 6; Temple 3; Virginia Tech 2; Utah State 1; Alabama-Birmingham 1; Indiana 1.

