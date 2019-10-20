Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (44)
|7-0
|1602
|1
|2. Clemson (10)
|7-0
|1511
|2
|3. LSU (3)
|7-0
|1486
|3
|4. Ohio State (8)
|7-0
|1461
|4
|5. Oklahoma
|7-0
|1408
|5
|6. Penn State
|7-0
|1283
|7
|7. Notre Dame
|5-1
|1160
|8
|8. Florida
|7-1
|1151
|9
|9. Georgia
|6-1
|1099
|10
|10. Auburn
|6-1
|1071
|11
|11. Oregon
|6-1
|1011
|12
|12. Utah
|6-1
|858
|14
|13. Wisconsin
|6-1
|824
|6
|14. Baylor
|7-0
|730
|18
|15. Texas
|5-2
|722
|15
|16. Minnesota
|7-0
|631
|20
|17. SMU
|7-0
|609
|19
|18. Cincinnati
|6-1
|461
|21
|19. Iowa
|5-2
|373
|22
|20. Michigan
|5-2
|369
|16
|21. Boise State
|6-1
|308
|13
|22. Appalachian State
|6-0
|300
|24
|23. Wake Forest
|6-1
|181
|—
|24. Arizona State
|5-2
|131
|17
|25. Memphis
|6-1
|101
|—
Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 83; Virginia 61; San Diego State 45; Navy 24; Pittsburgh 18; Washington 16; Tulane 8; Texas A&M 8; Louisiana Tech 7; Central Florida 6; Temple 3; Virginia Tech 2; Utah State 1; Alabama-Birmingham 1; Indiana 1.
