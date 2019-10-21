Listen Live Sports

Andy Murray chosen to represent Britain in Davis Cup finals

October 21, 2019 10:58 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray has been chosen to play for Britain in the Davis Cup finals.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who won a title on Sunday for the first time since hip surgery in January, has not played in the team tournament since 2016.

Britain will play the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage of the revamped tournament next month in Madrid.

Also, Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev could meet in a repeat of the U.S. Open final after being chosen to represent Spain and Russia, respectively. Croatia is also in that group.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has been named to Serbia’s team, which faces France and Japan.

___

