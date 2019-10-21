AP Poll Board

NEW YORK (AP) — The voters in the 2019-20 AP college basketball poll:
Chris Basnett, Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star
Jessica Benson, WATN-TV, Memphis, Tenn.
Mark Berman, The Roanoke (Va.) Times
Sam Blum, The Dallas Morning News
Dave Borges, New Haven Register/Hearst Connecticut Media
Rich Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Ky.
Tom Bragg, Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail
Kevin Brockway, CNHI Sports Indiana
Lauren Brownlow, 99.9 FM The Fan/WRALSportsFan.com, Raleigh, N.C.
Joe Buettner, Norman (Okla.) Transcript
Jeff Call, Deseret News, Salt Lake City
Jerry Carino, Asbury Park (N.J.) Press
Christina Chambers, WBRC-TV, Birmingham, Ala.
David Cloninger, The Post and Courier, Charleston, S.C.
James Crepea, The Oregonian, Portland
Rob Dauster, NBC Sports/College Basketball Talk
Seth Davis, The Athletic/CBS
Luke DeCock, The News & Observer, Raleigh, N.C.
Donna Ditota, The Post-Standard, Syracuse, N.Y.
Doug Doughty, The Roanoke (Va.) Times
Jack Ebling, WSYM-TV, Lansing, Mich.
Wayne Epps, Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch
John Feinstein, Washington Post
Marcus Fuller, The Star Tribune, Minneapolis
Geoff Grammer, Albuquerque (N.M.) Journal
Adam Grosbard, Orange County Register/Southern California News Group, Anaheim, Calif.
Jordan Hansen, Missoulian, Missoula, Mont.
Steve Hewitt, Boston Herald
Brian Holland, WVLA-TV/WGMB-TV, Baton Rouge, La.
Bob Holt, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock
Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) News
Joe Juliano, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Lauren Kirschman, The News Tribune, Tacoma, Wash.
Paul Klee, Colorado Springs Gazette
Zach Klein, WSB-TV, Atlanta
Joey Knight, Tampa (Fla.) Bay Times
Chad Leistikow, Des Moines (Iowa) Register
Dave Matter, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Matt McCoy, 610 WTVN-AM, Columbus, Ohio
Brian McInnis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kevin McNamara, Providence (R.I.) Journal
Stephens Means, Cleveland.com
Craig Meyer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Sheldon Mickles, The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.
Chris Murray, KRNV-TV, Reno, Nev.
Jesse Newell, The Kansas City (Mo.) Star
Bruce Pascoe, Arizona Daily Star, Tucson
Dave Preston, WTOP, Washington
Troy Provost-Heron, The Daily Times, Maryville, Tenn.
Jeff Rabjohns, 247Sports.com, Indianapolis
B.J. Rains, Idaho Press, Nampa
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette, Champaign, Ill.
Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports, New York
Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune
Carlos Silva, Lubbock (Texas) Avalanche-Journal
Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Nick Suss, The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson, Miss.
Bob Sutton, The Times-News, Burlington, N.C.
Edgar Thompson, Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel
Terry Toohey, The Delaware County Daily Times, Swarthmore, Pa.
Dick Vitale, ABC/ESPN
Ken Weinman, 1057 The Fan, Catonsville, Md.
John Werner, Waco (Texas) Tribune-Herald
Jon Wilner, San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News
Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News/Southern California News Group
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.