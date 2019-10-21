Listen Live Sports

AP Poll Board

October 21, 2019 12:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The voters in the 2019-20 AP college basketball poll:

Chris Basnett, Lincoln (Neb.) Journal Star

Jessica Benson, WATN-TV, Memphis, Tenn.

Mark Berman, The Roanoke (Va.) Times

Sam Blum, The Dallas Morning News

Dave Borges, New Haven Register/Hearst Connecticut Media

Rich Bozich, WDRB-TV, Louisville, Ky.

Tom Bragg, Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail

Kevin Brockway, CNHI Sports Indiana

Lauren Brownlow, 99.9 FM The Fan/WRALSportsFan.com, Raleigh, N.C.

Joe Buettner, Norman (Okla.) Transcript

Jeff Call, Deseret News, Salt Lake City

Jerry Carino, Asbury Park (N.J.) Press

Christina Chambers, WBRC-TV, Birmingham, Ala.

David Cloninger, The Post and Courier, Charleston, S.C.

James Crepea, The Oregonian, Portland

Rob Dauster, NBC Sports/College Basketball Talk

Seth Davis, The Athletic/CBS

Luke DeCock, The News & Observer, Raleigh, N.C.

Donna Ditota, The Post-Standard, Syracuse, N.Y.

Doug Doughty, The Roanoke (Va.) Times

Jack Ebling, WSYM-TV, Lansing, Mich.

Wayne Epps, Richmond (Va.) Times-Dispatch

John Feinstein, Washington Post

Marcus Fuller, The Star Tribune, Minneapolis

Geoff Grammer, Albuquerque (N.M.) Journal

Adam Grosbard, Orange County Register/Southern California News Group, Anaheim, Calif.

Jordan Hansen, Missoulian, Missoula, Mont.

Steve Hewitt, Boston Herald

Brian Holland, WVLA-TV/WGMB-TV, Baton Rouge, La.

Bob Holt, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Little Rock

Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa (Ala.) News

Joe Juliano, The Philadelphia Inquirer

Lauren Kirschman, The News Tribune, Tacoma, Wash.

Paul Klee, Colorado Springs Gazette

Zach Klein, WSB-TV, Atlanta

Joey Knight, Tampa (Fla.) Bay Times

Chad Leistikow, Des Moines (Iowa) Register

Dave Matter, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Matt McCoy, 610 WTVN-AM, Columbus, Ohio

Brian McInnis, Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kevin McNamara, Providence (R.I.) Journal

Stephens Means, Cleveland.com

Craig Meyer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sheldon Mickles, The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.

Chris Murray, KRNV-TV, Reno, Nev.

Jesse Newell, The Kansas City (Mo.) Star

Bruce Pascoe, Arizona Daily Star, Tucson

Dave Preston, WTOP, Washington

Troy Provost-Heron, The Daily Times, Maryville, Tenn.

Jeff Rabjohns, 247Sports.com, Indianapolis

B.J. Rains, Idaho Press, Nampa

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette, Champaign, Ill.

Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports, New York

Shannon Ryan, Chicago Tribune

Carlos Silva, Lubbock (Texas) Avalanche-Journal

Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Nick Suss, The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson, Miss.

Bob Sutton, The Times-News, Burlington, N.C.

Edgar Thompson, Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel

Terry Toohey, The Delaware County Daily Times, Swarthmore, Pa.

Dick Vitale, ABC/ESPN

Ken Weinman, 1057 The Fan, Catonsville, Md.

John Werner, Waco (Texas) Tribune-Herald

Jon Wilner, San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News

Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News/Southern California News Group

