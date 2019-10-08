AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New England Patriots (12)
|5
|0
|0
|384
|1
|2. New Orleans Saints
|4
|1
|0
|368
|3
|3. Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|1
|0
|350
|2
|4. San Francisco 49ers
|4
|0
|0
|340
|9
|5. Green Bay Packers
|4
|1
|0
|338
|8
|6. Seattle Seahawks
|4
|1
|0
|333
|6
|7. Los Angeles Rams
|3
|2
|0
|299
|5
|8. Buffalo Bills
|4
|1
|0
|291
|10
|9. Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|2
|0
|277
|11
|10. Dallas Cowboys
|3
|2
|0
|271
|4
|11. Indianapolis Colts
|3
|2
|0
|251
|18
|12. Baltimore Ravens
|3
|2
|0
|240
|13
|13. Minnesota Vikings
|3
|2
|0
|231
|14
|14. Detroit Lions
|2
|1
|1
|226
|12
|15. Houston Texans
|3
|2
|0
|223
|17
|16. Chicago Bears
|3
|2
|0
|221
|7
|17. Carolina Panthers
|3
|2
|0
|215
|19
|18. Oakland Raiders
|3
|2
|0
|202
|24
|19. Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|3
|0
|163
|16
|20. Cleveland Browns
|2
|3
|0
|152
|15
|21. Tennessee Titans
|2
|3
|0
|144
|21
|22. Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|3
|0
|143
|20
|23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|3
|0
|123
|22
|24. New York Giants
|2
|3
|0
|113
|23
|25. Pittsburgh Steelers
|1
|4
|0
|87
|25
|25. Denver Broncos
|1
|4
|0
|87
|27
|27. Arizona Cardinals
|1
|3
|1
|74
|28
|28. Atlanta Falcons
|1
|4
|0
|70
|26
|29. Cincinnati Bengals
|0
|5
|0
|40
|29
|30. New York Jets
|0
|4
|0
|37
|31
|31. Washington Redskins
|0
|5
|0
|31
|30
|32. Miami Dolphins
|0
|4
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
