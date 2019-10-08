AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New England Patriots (12) 5 0 0 384 1 2. New Orleans Saints 4 1 0 368 3 3. Kansas City Chiefs 4 1 0 350 2 4. San Francisco 49ers 4 0 0 340 9 5. Green Bay Packers 4 1 0 338 8 6. Seattle Seahawks 4 1 0 333 6 7. Los Angeles Rams 3 2 0 299 5 8. Buffalo Bills 4 1 0 291 10 9. Philadelphia Eagles 3 2 0 277 11 10. Dallas Cowboys 3 2 0 271 4 11. Indianapolis Colts 3 2 0 251 18 12. Baltimore Ravens 3 2 0 240 13 13. Minnesota Vikings 3 2 0 231 14 14. Detroit Lions 2 1 1 226 12 15. Houston Texans 3 2 0 223 17 16. Chicago Bears 3 2 0 221 7 17. Carolina Panthers 3 2 0 215 19 18. Oakland Raiders 3 2 0 202 24 19. Los Angeles Chargers 2 3 0 163 16 20. Cleveland Browns 2 3 0 152 15 21. Tennessee Titans 2 3 0 144 21 22. Jacksonville Jaguars 2 3 0 143 20 23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 3 0 123 22 24. New York Giants 2 3 0 113 23 25. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 4 0 87 25 25. Denver Broncos 1 4 0 87 27 27. Arizona Cardinals 1 3 1 74 28 28. Atlanta Falcons 1 4 0 70 26 29. Cincinnati Bengals 0 5 0 40 29 30. New York Jets 0 4 0 37 31 31. Washington Redskins 0 5 0 31 30 32. Miami Dolphins 0 4 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

