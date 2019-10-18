Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AP source: Jets’ Osemele cleared to play; he wants surgery

October 18, 2019 4:42 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele says he needs season-ending shoulder surgery and is waiting for the team to authorize the procedure, but the team wants him on the field.

Osemele said Friday the team doctor and an outside doctor have both recommended the surgery. But a person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press both doctors determined it is actually a pre-existing injury and cleared Osemele to play through the injury.

Osemele is expected to practice Saturday or face a fine and/or suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly commented on the situation.

The Jets acquired Osemele from Oakland in March. He says he was initially hurt in August and re-injured his shoulder at New England on Sept. 22.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

