Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
AP source: Liberty not renewing Katie Smith’s contract

October 16, 2019 12:30 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the New York Liberty are not renewing the contract of head coach Katie Smith.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move hasn’t publicly announced.

Smith’s current contract ends this month. She was elevated to the team’s head coaching position in 2018 after serving as an assistant and associate head coach since 2014.

The team went 10-24 this past season, following up a 7-27 record in Smith’s first year as head coach.

New York does have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft next spring.

Smith walked into a difficult situation last year with the Liberty up for sale and the team’s home games moved to Westchester where they were played in a roughly 2,500-seat arena.

The 45-year-old Hall of Fame player finished her playing career with New York in 2013.

