Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP source: Red Sox to hire Rays’ Bloom as top baseball exec

October 25, 2019 8:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Boston Red Sox have hired Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom as chief baseball officer.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Friday because Major League Baseball doesn’t like teams to make announcements during the World Series.

The move was first reported by the New York Post.

Bloom was the No. 2 to Tampa Bay general manager Erik Neander. The 36-year-old Yale graduate replaces Dave Dombrowski, who was let go less than a year after the team he built set a franchise record for victories and won the World Series.

Advertisement

This year’s team finished 84-78 despite the highest payroll in baseball and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal