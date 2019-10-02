Listen Live Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: California pushes NCAA toward inevitable

October 2, 2019 4:52 pm
 
A new California state law could force the NCAA to make a big change to its rules for amateurism. How is that going to work?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Regions Bank, Andy Staples joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the ramifications of the Fair Pay to Play Act. Under the law, college athletes in California could not be prohibited from earning money from outside sources for things like endorsements or autograph signings. The NCAA might have no choice but to open up that market for athletes.

Also, have the other top teams in college football closed the gap on Alabama and Clemson through the first month of the season?

Plus, how Auburn’s Gus Malzahn got his groove back.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

More on Regions Bank: www.regions.com

