Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: How Tua’s injury complicates the season

October 25, 2019 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa has an injured ankle and how quickly he recovers could help shape the rest of the college football.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , USA Today national college football writer George Schroeder joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss how Tagovailoa’s injury could muddle the College Football Playoff selection process and the race for the Heisman Trophy. No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU will meet in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 9.

Schroeder and Russo also consider what it means for top teams to struggle. Do we focus too much on small problems when it comes to the judging the best teams?

Plus, USA Today has released its coaches’ salaries database. How did college football get to a point where being a $5 million was no big deal?

Advertisement

____

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal