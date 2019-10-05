AP Top WorldCup News at 5:28 a.m. EDT

Away from glitzy stadiums, Qatar migrants live for cricket

Coe addresses low turnout at worlds, heat and doping scandal

South Korea faces potential WCup qualifier in North Korea

Mongolia awaits star players in 2022 World Cup qualifying

US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0

The Latest: Parade for World Cup champions set in NYC

Column: US women win World Cup on their own terms

Women’s league seeks more fans, sponsors after US title

Netherlands still waiting for World Cup glory

Women’s World Cup final rarity: 2 female coaches

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.