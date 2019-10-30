AP Women’s Poll Board for 2019-20

NEW YORK (AP) — The voters in the 2019-20 AP women’s college basketball poll:
Carl Adamec, The Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
Jim Allen, The Spokesman Review, Spokane, Wash.
Deb Antonelli, Westwood One
Patricia Babcock McGraw, Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Ill.
Mike Carmin, Journal and Courier, Lafayette, Ind.
Robert Cessna, The Eagle, Bryan-College Station, Texas
Roger Cleaveland, Republican-American, Waterbury, Conn.
David Cloninger, The Post and Courier, Charleston, S.C.
Chad Conine, Waco (Texas) Tribune-Herald
Danny Davis, Austin (Texas) American-Statesman
Stu Durando, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Hayes Gardner, Ames (Iowa) Tribune
Steve Gress, Corvallis (Ore.) Gazette-Times
Greg Hadley, The State, Columbia, S.C.
James Kratch, N.J. Advanced Media
Danielle Lerner, The Athletic
Rebecca Lobo, ESPN
Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic, Phoenix
Carly Nevis, WDTV, Bridgeport, W.Va.
Ben Portnoy, The Commercial Dispatch, Memphis, Tenn.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette, Champaign, Ill.
Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman, Boise
LaChina Robinson, Raycom
Michele Smith, espnW
Mark Story, Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader
Ryan Thorburn, Register Guard, Eugene, Ore.
Kevin Tresolini, The News Journal, Wilmington, Del.
Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com
Taylor Vortherms, The Maryville (Tenn.) Daily Times
