AP Women’s Poll Board for 2019-20

October 30, 2019 12:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The voters in the 2019-20 AP women’s college basketball poll:

Carl Adamec, The Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.

Jim Allen, The Spokesman Review, Spokane, Wash.

Deb Antonelli, Westwood One

Patricia Babcock McGraw, Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Mike Carmin, Journal and Courier, Lafayette, Ind.

Robert Cessna, The Eagle, Bryan-College Station, Texas

Roger Cleaveland, Republican-American, Waterbury, Conn.

David Cloninger, The Post and Courier, Charleston, S.C.

Chad Conine, Waco (Texas) Tribune-Herald

Danny Davis, Austin (Texas) American-Statesman

Stu Durando, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hayes Gardner, Ames (Iowa) Tribune

Steve Gress, Corvallis (Ore.) Gazette-Times

Greg Hadley, The State, Columbia, S.C.

James Kratch, N.J. Advanced Media

Danielle Lerner, The Athletic

Rebecca Lobo, ESPN

Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic, Phoenix

Carly Nevis, WDTV, Bridgeport, W.Va.

Ben Portnoy, The Commercial Dispatch, Memphis, Tenn.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette, Champaign, Ill.

Rachel Roberts, Idaho Statesman, Boise

LaChina Robinson, Raycom

Michele Smith, espnW

Mark Story, Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader

Ryan Thorburn, Register Guard, Eugene, Ore.

Kevin Tresolini, The News Journal, Wilmington, Del.

Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com

Taylor Vortherms, The Maryville (Tenn.) Daily Times

