Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Appeal by ex-NFL star Sharper continues in drug, rape case

October 11, 2019 12:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Imprisoned former NFL star Darren Sharper is pressing on with his attempts to reduce his 18-year federal sentence in a sexual assault case.

An on-again-off-again appeal was revived Friday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. It follows a U.S. district judge’s August rejection of Sharper’s argument that he was not adequately advised by his lawyers on the consequences of his 2015 guilty plea to conspiracy and drug charges involving his drugging of two women so he could rape them. His sentencing judge said similar allegations involve as many as 16 victims in four states.

Sharper’s August appealed was tossed out for failure to pay a court fee. However, the case was reopened Friday because earlier notices from the court to Sharper’s appellate lawyers had gone to the wrong address.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|10 Ignite '19 Federal
10|11 Women in Cloud + Government Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched