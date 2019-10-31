Listen Live Sports

Arsenal, PSG, Glasgow into Women's Champions League last-8

October 31, 2019
 
LONDON (AP) — Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk both scored hat tricks as Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 8-0 on Thursday to advance to the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals 13-2 on aggregate.

Kim Little also netted from a penalty and Jill Roord scored in the first half.

Adding to her four goals in the first leg, Miedema now has 52 goals in 50 starts for Arsenal, the last English team in the competition after Manchester City’s exit to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

But Scottish champion Glasgow City is through to the last eight after beating Brondby in the competition’s first penalty shootout in a two-legged game for five years.

Glasgow’s 2-0 lead from the first leg was wiped out by the Danish visitors in regulation time before goalkeeper Lee Alexander saved twice in the shootout and Jo Love sealed a 3-1 win on penalties.

Also Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain beat Icelandic side Breidablik 3-1 to advance 7-1 on aggregate.

Also in the quarterfinal draw are defending champion Lyon, Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

