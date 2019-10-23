Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Astros expect frustrated Bregman to rebound in World Series

October 23, 2019 7:09 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The chants of “M-V-P!, M-V-P!” still break out from the crowd each time Alex Bregman comes to the plate at home for the Houston Astros.

After Bregman struck out three times while going 0 for 4 with a walk in Game 1 of the World Series, including two strikeouts with runners on base in a 5-4 loss to Washington, the third baseman was 3 for 22 (.136) with one RBI since the start of the AL Championship Series.

“It’s rare to see him kind of mentally frustrated, but yet if anyone is equipped to figure it out, it’s Alex Bregman,” manager AJ Hinch said Wednesday.

Bregman has continued to get on base, with seven walks in six ALCS games against the New York Yankees, but he had only one extra-base hit in that span. His only homer this postseason was in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay, after hitting .296 with 41 homers and 112 RBIs in the regular season.

Advertisement

“He’s incredibly accountable to himself and he takes a lot of responsibility for our club, for our offense,” Hinch said. “He’s Alex Bregman, he wants to be perfect, he has high standards for himself.”

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

NATS GAME 3 STARTER

Right-hander Aníbal Sánchez will start Game 3 on Friday night when the Nationals play their first World Series home game.

Washington manager Dave Martinez isn’t saying yet if Patrick Corbin, who was 14-7 in the regular season, will be the Game 4 starter on Saturday night. Corbin threw a scoreless inning in Game 1, his fourth relief appearance this postseason.

“I talked to Corbin a little bit. He’s going to go throw today and we’ll see how he feels after he plays catch,” Martinez said before Game 2. “These guys, they’re all in. And this is based on a conversation I have with them every day.”

Sánchez has allowed one run in 12 2/3 innings in two postseason starts. He had 7 2/3 scoreless innings against St. Louis in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Oct. 11.

Corbin was the winning pitcher in the pennant-clinching 7-4 win over the Cardinals on Oct. 15, when he gave up all four runs in five innings.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Zack Greinke is Houston’s starter for Game 3.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon