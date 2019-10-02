Listen Live Sports

Astros fan putting millions on his team to win World Series

October 2, 2019 6:16 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Here’s one Houston Astros fan who’s putting his considerable money where his mouth is.

Jim McIngvale, a 68-year-old mattress store owner from Houston who calls himself “Mattress Mack,” plans to put down at least $1.5 million on the Astros in New Jersey on Thursday.

That’s after wagering $3.5 million on the ‘Stros in Mississippi earlier this week.

FanDuel says it will take McIngvale’s bet online.

McIngvale says he’s a huge Astros fan who has bet millions in previous years on his team.

He tells The Associated Press he’ll bet “as much as I can” on the Astros in New Jersey.

The bets could offset potential liability his store might have from a promotion that refunds mattress customers their money if the Astros win the World Series.

