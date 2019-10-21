Listen Live Sports

Astros pick Verlander for Game 2, Greinke for Game 3

October 21, 2019 3:17 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will follow Gerrit Cole and start Game 2 of the World Series for Houston against Washington on Wednesday.

Zack Greinke will start for the Astros on Friday when the Series resumes at Nationals Park.

“Greinke gets to hit. That’s going to be fun for him,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said Monday.

Greinke has a .225 batting average with nine homers, including three this season for Arizona before he was traded to Houston on July 31.

Houston plans a bullpen game for Game 4 on Saturday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

