The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Astros Postseason History

October 20, 2019 12:31 am
 
(Astros played in the NL 1962-2012; AL 2013-present)

The postseason history of the Houston Astros:

World Series (Won 1, Lost 1)

2017 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3

2005 — Lost to Chicago White Sox, 4-0

Record — Won 4, Lost 7

League Championship Series (Won 3, Lost 4)

2019 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-2

2018 — Lost to Boston Red Sox, 4-1

2017 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-3

2005 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2

2004 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

1986 — Lost to New York Mets, 4-2

1980 — Lost to Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2

Record — Won 20, Lost 22

Division Series (Won 5, Lost 6)

2019 — Beat Tampa Bay, 3-2

2018 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 3-0

2017 — Beat Boston Red Sox, 3-1

2015 — Lost to Kansas City Royals, 3-2

2005 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-1

2004 — Beat Atlanta Braves, 3-2

2001 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0

1999 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-1

1998 — Lost to San Diego Padres, 3-1

1997 — Lost to Atlanta Braves, 3-0

1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

Record — Won 21, Lost 24

Wild Card Game (Won 1, Lost 0)

2015 — Beat New York Yankees, 3-0

