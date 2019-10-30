Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Astros will host Nationals in Game 7 of the World Series

October 30, 2019 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (93-69, second in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.93 ERA in regular season) Houston: Zack Greinke (18-5, 3.06 ERA in regular season)

WORLD SERIES: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will host Washington in Game 7 to determine the winner of the World Series.

The Astros are 60-21 in home games. Houston has a team batting average of .232 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .338, including 11 extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Nationals have gone 43-38 away from home. Washington has a team slugging percentage of .395 this postseason, Anthony Rendon leads them with a mark of .571, including nine extra base hits and 14 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 179 hits and has 90 RBIs.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and is batting .282.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (trap/neck), Koda Glover: (forearm), Kurt Suzuki: (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

