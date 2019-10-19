Listen Live Sports

Atlanta United FC 1, New England 0

October 19, 2019 3:22 pm
 
New England 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Atlanta, Escobar, 2 (Barco), 70th minute.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Zahibo, New England, 42nd; Martinez, Atlanta, 43rd; Gonzalez Pirez, Atlanta, 53rd; Larentowicz, Atlanta, 58th; Delamea Mlinar, New England, 76th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Philippe Briere, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Antonio Delamea Mlinar (Juan Agudelo, 85th), Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury (Juan Caicedo, 80th), Brandon Bye, Scott Caldwell, Zahibo (Diego Fagundez, 80th); Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, DeJuan Jones, Cristian Penilla.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Ezequiel Barco (Mo Adams, 88th), Julian Gressel, Emerson Hyndman (Florentin Pogba, 65th); Josef Martinez, Justin Meram (Hector Villalba, 65th), Darlington Nagbe.

