Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta United FC 2, Philadelphia 0

October 24, 2019 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 0 0 0
Atlanta 1 1 2

First half_1, Atlanta, Gressel, 7 (Martinez), 10th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 28 (Gressel), 80th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 34th; Gressel, Atlanta, 38th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 74th; Escobar, Atlanta, 88th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

        Insight by Akamai: IT security professionals address the federal approach to identity management and zero trust in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_41,507.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner (Andrew Wooten, 82nd); Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 52nd), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault; Sergio Santos (Marco Fabian, 66th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Mikey Ambrose (Mo Adams, 84th), Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Florentin Pogba; Ezequiel Barco (Emerson Hyndman, 73rd), Julian Gressel, Gonzalo Pity Martinez (Eric Remedi, 80th); Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Council of International Sports for Military games underway

Today in History

1921: The Unknown Soldier is selected to honor WWI dead