Atlanta United FC 2, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia 0 0 — 0 Atlanta 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Atlanta, Gressel, 7 (Martinez), 10th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 28 (Gressel), 80th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 34th; Gressel, Atlanta, 38th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 74th; Escobar, Atlanta, 88th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_41,507.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner (Andrew Wooten, 82nd); Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 52nd), Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro, Fafa Picault; Sergio Santos (Marco Fabian, 66th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Mikey Ambrose (Mo Adams, 84th), Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Florentin Pogba; Ezequiel Barco (Emerson Hyndman, 73rd), Julian Gressel, Gonzalo Pity Martinez (Eric Remedi, 80th); Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.