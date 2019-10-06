Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta United FC 3, New England 1

October 6, 2019 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New England 1 0 1
Atlanta 1 2 3

First half_1, Atlanta, Nagbe, 2 (Gressel), 3rd minute; 2, New England, Penilla, 6, 8th.

Second half_3, Atlanta, Martinez, 27 (Gressel), 49th; 4, Atlanta, Gressel, 6, 57th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Caicedo, New England, 20th; Zahibo, New England, 83rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Chris Wattam, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba (Juan Agudelo, 68th), Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury (Juan Caicedo, 81st), Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo (Diego Fagundez, 59th), Zahibo; Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Miles Robinson; Ezequiel Barco (Hector Villalba, 64th), Julian Gressel (Michael Parkhurst, 79th), Emerson Hyndman; Josef Martinez, Justin Meram (Florentin Pogba, 64th), Darlington Nagbe.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|6 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
10|7 NRO Cyber Day
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Community relations event at DoD Education Activity Bahrain

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore