Atlanta United FC 3, New England 1

New England 1 0 — 1 Atlanta 1 2 — 3

First half_1, Atlanta, Nagbe, 2 (Gressel), 3rd minute; 2, New England, Penilla, 6, 8th.

Second half_3, Atlanta, Martinez, 27 (Gressel), 49th; 4, Atlanta, Gressel, 6, 57th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Caicedo, New England, 20th; Zahibo, New England, 83rd.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Chris Wattam, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jalil Anibaba (Juan Agudelo, 68th), Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell; Teal Bunbury (Juan Caicedo, 81st), Brandon Bye, Luis Caicedo (Diego Fagundez, 59th), Zahibo; Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil, Cristian Penilla.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Miles Robinson; Ezequiel Barco (Hector Villalba, 64th), Julian Gressel (Michael Parkhurst, 79th), Emerson Hyndman; Josef Martinez, Justin Meram (Florentin Pogba, 64th), Darlington Nagbe.

