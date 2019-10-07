Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Army West Point 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 RIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 American Intl. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bentley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Canisius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Niagara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Saturday’s Games

UConn 3, Sacred Heart 3

Michigan Tech 2, Robert Morris 1, OT

RIT 3, Colgate 1

Mercyhurst 3, Arizona St. 2

Niagara 4, Ryerson 3, exhibition

Holy Cross 9, Simon Fraser 0, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Michigan Tech 7, Robert Morris 0

Army West Point 3, Union 2

Arizona St. 6, Mercyhurst 4

Air Force 8, Trinity Western 0, exhibition

Friday’s Games

Air Force at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Providence, 7 p.m.

American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Penn State, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Bentley at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Army at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. RIT at Toledo, Ohio, 8:05 p.m.

Canisius at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sacred Heart at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. or W. Michigan vs. RIT at Toledo, Ohio, 5 or 8 p.m.

Bentley at Robert Morris, 5:05 p.m.

Quinnipiac at American International, 7:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Air Force at Notre Dame, 3:05 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Holy Cross, 4:05 p.m., exhibition

