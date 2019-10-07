Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic Hockey Glance

October 7, 2019 1:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Army West Point 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
RIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
American Intl. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bentley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canisius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Niagara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Saturday’s Games

UConn 3, Sacred Heart 3

Michigan Tech 2, Robert Morris 1, OT

RIT 3, Colgate 1

Mercyhurst 3, Arizona St. 2

Advertisement

Niagara 4, Ryerson 3, exhibition

Holy Cross 9, Simon Fraser 0, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Michigan Tech 7, Robert Morris 0

Army West Point 3, Union 2

Arizona St. 6, Mercyhurst 4

Air Force 8, Trinity Western 0, exhibition

Friday’s Games

Air Force at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Providence, 7 p.m.

        Check out our 2-part special investigation about the lasting impacts of the potential OPM-GSA merger on OPM's employees and mission.

American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Penn State, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Bentley at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.

Army at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green vs. RIT at Toledo, Ohio, 8:05 p.m.

Canisius at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sacred Heart at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio St. or W. Michigan vs. RIT at Toledo, Ohio, 5 or 8 p.m.

Bentley at Robert Morris, 5:05 p.m.

Quinnipiac at American International, 7:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Canisius at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Air Force at Notre Dame, 3:05 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Holy Cross, 4:05 p.m., exhibition

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus perform “Dancing in the Street”

Today in History

1973: Spiro Agnew becomes first VP to resign