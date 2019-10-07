Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Army West Point
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|RIT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mercyhurst
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|American Intl.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bentley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canisius
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Niagara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Saturday’s Games
UConn 3, Sacred Heart 3
Michigan Tech 2, Robert Morris 1, OT
RIT 3, Colgate 1
Mercyhurst 3, Arizona St. 2
Niagara 4, Ryerson 3, exhibition
Holy Cross 9, Simon Fraser 0, exhibition
Michigan Tech 7, Robert Morris 0
Army West Point 3, Union 2
Arizona St. 6, Mercyhurst 4
Air Force 8, Trinity Western 0, exhibition
Air Force at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Providence, 7 p.m.
American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Penn State, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Bentley at Robert Morris, 7:05 p.m.
Army at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green vs. RIT at Toledo, Ohio, 8:05 p.m.
Canisius at North Dakota, 8:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Ohio St. or W. Michigan vs. RIT at Toledo, Ohio, 5 or 8 p.m.
Bentley at Robert Morris, 5:05 p.m.
Quinnipiac at American International, 7:05 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Canisius at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Air Force at Notre Dame, 3:05 p.m.
USA Under-18 at Holy Cross, 4:05 p.m., exhibition
