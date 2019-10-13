Atlantic Hockey Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Robert Morris 2 0 0 6 7 1 2 2 0 Army West Point 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Niagara 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 RIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 American Intl. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Canisius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Bentley 0 2 0 0 1 7 0 2 0 Friday’s Games

Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3

Holy Cross 3, Providence 2

Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2

Mercyhurst 3, St. Lawrence 2

Robert Morris 3, Bentley 0

Army West Point 2, UConn 1

RIT 3, Bowling Green 2

North Dakota 5, Canisius 0

Saturday’s Games

Penn State 5, Sacred Heart 4

Ohio St. 3, RIT 1

Robert Morris 4, Bentley 1

Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

St. Lawrence 3, Mercyhurst 2

North Dakota 8, Canisius 1

Sunday’s Games

Air Force at Notre Dame, 3:05 p.m.

USA Under-18 at Holy Cross, 4:05 p.m., exhibition

Thursday’s Game

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

New Hampshire at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Sacred Heart at American International, 7:05 p.m.

Niagara at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Robert Morris at Army West Point, 4:05 p.m.

Canisius at RPI, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at RIT, 7:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.

Niagara at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Arizona St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Robert Morris at Army West Point, 4:05 p.m.

