Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Robert Morris
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Army West Point
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Niagara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|RIT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Mercyhurst
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|American Intl.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Canisius
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bentley
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2
|0
|Friday’s Games
Notre Dame 4, Air Force 3
Holy Cross 3, Providence 2
Quinnipiac 3, American International 2
Penn State 8, Sacred Heart 2
Mercyhurst 3, St. Lawrence 2
Robert Morris 3, Bentley 0
Army West Point 2, UConn 1
RIT 3, Bowling Green 2
North Dakota 5, Canisius 0
Penn State 5, Sacred Heart 4
Ohio St. 3, RIT 1
Robert Morris 4, Bentley 1
Quinnipiac 3, American International 2
St. Lawrence 3, Mercyhurst 2
North Dakota 8, Canisius 1
Air Force at Notre Dame, 3:05 p.m.
USA Under-18 at Holy Cross, 4:05 p.m., exhibition
Merrimack at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at American International, 7:05 p.m.
Niagara at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Army West Point, 4:05 p.m.
Canisius at RPI, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Army West Point, 7:05 p.m.
Niagara at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Arizona St. at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Army West Point, 4:05 p.m.
