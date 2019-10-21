Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlantic Hockey Glance

October 21, 2019 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Robert Morris 3 1 0 9 11 5 3 3 0
Army West Point 1 1 0 3 4 4 3 1 0
RIT 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Mercyhurst 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
American Intl. 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1
Niagara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Canisius 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
Bentley 0 2 0 0 1 7 1 2 0
Friday’s Games

Bentley 3, New Hampshire 2

American International 2, Sacred Heart 1

Minnesota 3, Niagara 2

Arizona St. 3, Air Force 0

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

RPI 7, Canisius 2

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Holy Cross 2, Northeastern 2

RIT 4, Merrimack 0

Army West Point 4, Robert Morris 1

Minnesota 4, Niagara 2

Arizona St. 5, Air Force 2

Sunday’s Game

Robert Morris 3, Army West Point 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Thursday’s Game

RIT at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

American International at UMass, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.

Army West Point at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Robert Morris at Penn State, 7:05 p.m.

RIT at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Sacred Heart at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Ohio St. at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

USA Under-18 at Canisius, 3:05 p.m., exhibition

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 DC CyberWeek Opening Party
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eleven soldiers receive first U.S. Army's Expert Soldier Badges

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska