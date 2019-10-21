Atlantic Hockey Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Robert Morris
|3
|1
|0
|9
|11
|5
|3
|3
|0
|Army West Point
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|RIT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Mercyhurst
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|American Intl.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Niagara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Canisius
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Air Force
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Bentley
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|2
|0
|Friday’s Games
Bentley 3, New Hampshire 2
American International 2, Sacred Heart 1
Minnesota 3, Niagara 2
Arizona St. 3, Air Force 0
RPI 7, Canisius 2
Holy Cross 2, Northeastern 2
RIT 4, Merrimack 0
Army West Point 4, Robert Morris 1
Minnesota 4, Niagara 2
Arizona St. 5, Air Force 2
Robert Morris 3, Army West Point 0
RIT at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
American International at UMass, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Niagara, 7:05 p.m.
Ohio St. at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Holy Cross, 7:05 p.m.
Army West Point at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Robert Morris at Penn State, 7:05 p.m.
RIT at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Niagara, 4:05 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Ohio St. at Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
USA Under-18 at Canisius, 3:05 p.m., exhibition
