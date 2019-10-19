Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlético forward João Félix injures ankle

October 19, 2019 4:12 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid says that Portugal forward João Félix has twisted his right ankle during Saturday’s Spanish league match against Valencia.

Félix went down with around 10 minutes left in the game when his ankle buckled and had to be helped off the field. That left Atlético with 10 men and Valencia soon leveled to take a 1-1 draw.

The club did not say how long it expected him to be out.

Atlético broke its club record for a transfer to sign Félix from Benfica this summer after triggering the 126 million euros ($140 million) buyout clause in his contract.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals for Diego Simeone’s team.

___

